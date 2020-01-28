Two New Silent Hill Games May Be In Development

A few years ago when Hideo Kojima was working at Konami, there was a new Silent Hill game in development, but sadly the game was never completed and Kojima left the company. That saddened many fans and left us all wondering about the fate of the franchise. Well, it looks like there could be some very good news for those of us who have been waiting.

According to a tweet by Aesthetic Gamer, Konami has two Silent Hill games in the works. The tweet says that a couple of years ago, Konami had apparently reached out to several developers to get them to pitch ideas on how to bring the series back to life, and there could be two contenders from that process being considered.

Aesthetic Gamer says that one of the pitches Konami received was for a soft reboot of the franchise, while the other is apparently an episodic-style game, similar to TellTale/Until Dawn. We don’t know if Konami will be looking to develop both games at the same time or if they might go with only one at a time.

The tweet also says that there is a “high chance” that at least one of the titles could be announced this year, but I guess we will have to wait and see.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals