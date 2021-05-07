Twitter’s Think Before You Tweet Feature Rolls Out To iOS And Android

In the heat of the moment, we sometimes say things we don’t mean. In real life, most of the time we can’t take those things back, but online we can decide not to send a message, post a status update on Facebook, or post a tweet. We have that choice.

So Twitter has started to roll out its “think before you tweet” feature. This is more or less a warning system for your own good. If it detects something in your message that sounds harmful or offensive, it will let you know, and then you can decide if you want to go ahead and post it or not. By giving you a warning, it might make you reconsider a decision that could potentially hurt someone else.

This isn’t a brand new feature. Twitter actually started testing the feature back in 2020, but now it looks like the company is ready to roll it out on a wider scale. Twitter says that since their previous test, they have made changes to the algorithm to help reduce false positives, which can’t really be helped since the nuances of language might be missed by machines. That’s understandable.

Twitter says, “We’ll continue to explore how prompts — such as reply prompts and article prompts — and other forms of intervention can encourage healthier conversations on Twitter. Our teams will also collect feedback from people on Twitter who have received reply prompts as we expand this feature to other languages.”

