Twitter’s Super Follows Is Now Live

Earlier in the year, Twitter announced its Super Follows feature where users could basically create private Twitter content that other users could pay to unlock and follow. It was unclear at the time when the feature would go live, but the good news is that it is now here.

Twitter said, “Today we’re excited to introduce Super Follows, a new way for people to earn monthly revenue by sharing subscriber-only content with their followers on Twitter. With Super Follows, people can create an extra level of conversation on Twitter (sharing bonus Tweets and more!) to interact authentically with their most engaged followers – all while earning money.”

One of the problems was that aside from finding sponsors yourself, there was no official way that Twitter users could monetize themselves through the platform. Now with Super Follows, that problem is solved. There will be a limit on how much users can charge though. There are options for $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99.

Users can still post publicly, but they will also have the option of locking certain content behind Super Follows. So as a content creator, you can use your account to announce the launch of a new video that everyone else can see, but only those subscribed via Super Follows will actually be able to see this content.

There is a limit on who can use the feature. Some of the requirements include being over 18, a complete profile with a verified email address, 2FA, and at least 10,000 active followers.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals