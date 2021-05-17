Twitter’s Paid Subscription May Cost $2.99 A Month

As you may have heard, Twitter could be considering a new paid subscription model. If you are wondering how much this service could cost, a tweet by researcher Jane Manchun Wong has revealed that it could possibly be priced at $2.99 a month and that the service will also be known as Twitter Blue.

However, it seems that $2.99 could be the base price. Wong also claims that there could be multiple paid tiers and that the higher-end tiers could give users access to more paid features than the others, though right now we’re not sure what all the features are, although one of the features is said to be the ability to undo a tweet. We will have to wait and see.

Twitter users have wanted Twitter to allow them to edit their tweets for a long time, but to date that has yet to happen. Twitter has defended their decision by saying the platform was initially started out as a SMS/text service and they wanted to preserve that vibe.

Twitter hasn’t announced when they will be officially launching their subscription model or if the price will really start at $2.99, but hopefully, we will hear something from the company very soon.

Source Ubergizmo

