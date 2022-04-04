Twitter’s Android app may get tweet text selection

Twitter’s Android app has been behind its iOS counterpart for years, but at least in one way, the two clients could soon be on equal footing. At long last. In a tweet spotted by Android Police, Jane Manchun Wong, who’s known for reverse engineering apps to find new features before they’re released, said that the company is working on allowing Android users to freely select text within tweets. That’s something Twitter’s iOS client has allowed you to do for a while. But not Android.

The discovery at first led to some confusion among Android users as a handful of devices already allow you to do this. Take Google’s Pixel phones. They come with a feature called Overview Selection that lets you select text from any screen for your copying and pasting needs, but as former XDA Developers editor and Android expert Mishaal Rahman points out, that tool isn’t available everywhere. “Apart from Google Pixels, I don’t know if any other devices have it,” he said in response to a question from one developer who thought Twitter already supported this on Android.

We don’t know when the company plans to roll out the feature to Android users. It’s strange that it took them so long to add something that is very simple, but at least it is on its way.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Twitter

