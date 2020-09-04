Twitter Wants To Make Trending Topics Easier

Twitter does a good job of highlighting trends with its trending topics feature, which basically highlights certain keywords that are trending at the moment. However, if you don’t use Twitter or rarely use the social media platform, you might not be familiar with the concept of these trending topics, especially when there isn’t much context to them. Well, this is something Twitter wants to tweak.

The company has now announced that they will be making some changes and the result is that these trending topics will be explained better and have more context added to them with pinned tweets.

The company says, “Starting today, some trends will have a representative Tweet pinned to them to give you more insight about a trend right away. A combination of algorithms and our curation team determine if a Tweet represents a trend by evaluating if the Tweet is very reflective of the trend and popular.”

This should help make Twitter more user-friendly so that people who aren’t used to the platform will understand it easier. The idea is also that this will hopefully get users to spend more time on the website and use their services more often, which is always a goal.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals