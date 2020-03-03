Twitter Verifies A Fake Congressional Candidate

Verified accounts on social media platforms let users know that this is indeed the person that they are interacting with. That blue checkmark gives you a sense of security and guarantees that the person is who they say they are, which can be important for individuals and companies.

However, Twitter’s verification system needs a bit of work because a high school student created a fake Twitter account and posed as a congressional candidate known as Andrew Walz. The problem is that Walz does not exist and is a completely fabricated account and personality that the student created.

However, Twitter bought into the profile and eventually verified it and gave him the blue checkmark. Previously, Twitter had been criticized for stating that they would not verify candidates unless they won their primaries. The company later reversed this and said that they will be verifying candidates to help improve the information for voters on the platform.

Twitter did not state why a fake candidate got verified, but when they were notified that it was a fake account, they suspended it and released a statement that said, “The creation of a fake candidate account is in violation of our rules and the account has been permanently suspended.”

Source Ubergizmo

