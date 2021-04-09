Twitter Thought About Buying Clubhouse For $4 Billion

Did you know that Clubhouse is one of the hottest social media apps available right now? So it is no surprise to learn that at one point, Twitter was actually interested in acquiring the company. This news comes from a report from Bloomberg where they say that Twitter could have spent as much as $4 billion to acquire them.

The report says that Clubhouse has been trying to raise funds with investors, and during those talks, Twitter was involved and discussed a potential valuation at $4 billion. However, it seems that Twitter ultimately decided not to buy them. We don’t know why, but maybe they felt that it would be cheaper just to develop their own version. Or it could have been something else.

Twitter is working on their own version called Spaces, but whether or not it will have the same level of success as Clubhouse, we will have to see. Facebook is also interested in developing their own version of Clubhouse, and messenger app Telegram has also debuted something similar. So it is hot at the moment.

Discord has also launched something similar called Stage Channels. Despite Clubhouse being exclusive to iOS and requiring an invite to join, it remains popular. No wonder everyone wants in.

Source Ubergizmo

