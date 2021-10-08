Twitter Starts Testing Heads Up Feature On iOS And Android

Twitter comments and conversations can get intense, especially if it’s over a very controversial topic. While a healthy discussion is always a good thing, sometimes people can get lost in the heat of the moment and say bad things to others who have an opposing view.

So last month Twitter announced a new “Heads Up” feature that lets users know they’re about to get into an intense conversation, and in the latest update, Twitter has began testing out the feature on its iOS and Android mobile apps. So some users should start to see warnings when they’re about to comment on a conversation that is pretty heated.

We don’t know how Twitter will define a post that might generate a heated discussion like if it is based on the actual topic posted that could possibly lead to an intense conversation amongst Twitter users, or if a topic needs to have generated a lot of comments and replies for it to be considered intense.

Anyway, it could be an interesting tool, but we don’t if these types of prompts might encourage Twitter users to be more thoughtful with their comments and replies or not, especially since there will always be online trolls.

Source Ubergizmo

