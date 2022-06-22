Twitter revives its developer conference after seven-years

After a seven-year break, Twitter is again hosting an in-person developer conference. The company is bringing back Chirp, which will take place in San Francisco on November 16th. Chirp was the name of Twitter’s first-ever developer conference from way back in 2010, though the event was canceled in later years. The last time the company hosted a live developer conference was Twitter Flight back in 2015.

Since then, Twitter has had a strange relationship with developers. The company made some API changes in 2018 that were very unpopular. Makers of third-party Twitter clients were particularly affected, and they accused the company of “breaking” their apps. It wasn’t good.

The company launched a new version of its API in 2020, and introduced new tools to make it easier for researchers to study the platform. It’s also tested out new developer-friendly features like recommending some third-party services in its own app. So Twitter is trying.

We don’t know what will be on the agenda at Chirp. The company says that there will be a “keynote, technical sessions, [and] opportunities to meet the Twitter Developer Platform team to get your questions answered and connect with other developers in our global community.”

The timing is interesting. Company executives have noted that they are pretty in the dark when it comes to Musk’s plans for Twitter, and current CEO Parag Agrawal may not remain in his position for long after the deal closes. Either way its good to take care of devs.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Twitter

