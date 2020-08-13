Twitter Plans To Translate Tweets

Twitter is used by people around the world, so tweets can come in many different languages. Tweets made in a particular language are usually targeted toward people who speak that language, but there are some people who might be curious as to what those tweets are saying.

Sure, you could always run them through a translation tool like Google Translate, but it’s an extra step to go through. Well, according to Twitter Brazil, the company is working on a translation tool that will translate tweets so that users will be able to get a translation of a tweet in another language without having to use external tools.

It might not even be an option, so if your Twitter language is set to English, all tweets made in another language will be automatically converted and translated into English when you see them. They are testing this feature in Brazil, and interestingly some users don’t like the automatic translations being enabled by default.

There are things that can be lost in the translation process after all. But this is a test and Twitter will probably refine the feature as time goes on. We will see what happens after the test is over.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals