Twitter may have paid Super Follows soon

It looks like Twitter might be close to making its paid “Super Follows” a practical reality very soon. How do we know? Well, code sleuth Jane Manchun Wong has discovered evidence of a Super Follows app that suggests Twitter is almost ready with this Patreon-style feature. If you wanted to, creators could apply for and possibly manage their Super Follows status by defining categories (even “adult-only” and “reality TV”) and the platforms they already use to share material, like OnlyFans and Twitch for example.

We also might know just what you would need to be eligible for Super Follows. A creator applying for the feature would need to be 18 or older, have 10,000 or more followers, and post at least 25 times over the previous 30 days. So basically, you need a large audience.

Twitter has not commented on this leak yet. This comes as no surprise since Twitter has been busy adding several paid features in recent weeks, like Tip Jar donations, Blue subscriptions and a weather service. Super Follows would complement all of these other offerings. It also might be one of the most important additions since it would let social media stars charge for content while boosting Twitter’s bottom line at the same time.

