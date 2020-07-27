Twitter May Be Considering A Subscription Model

Many companies like Twitter and Facebook are free to use. They make money by selling ads, but it seems like Twitter wants to start exploring other alternatives, especially with advertising revenue seeing a decline recently, in part due to the coronavirus pandemic which has caused many business activities to come to halt.

So, how will Twitter make money if not through ads? According to Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey, the company could be considering using a subscription model. Dorsey says, “We want to make sure any new line of revenue is complementary to our advertising business. We do think there is a world where subscription is complementary, where commerce is complementary, where helping people manage paywalls … we think is complementary.”

It is unclear how this subscription model would work and how it might be different from the regular free version of Twitter. Several years ago, it was reported that Twitter was considering launching a premium service which could unlock additional features that some users might want to pay for, s the idea is not new.

A subscription model could unlock features like the ability to edit your tweets. Whether or not Twitter goes for it we will have to wait and see.

Source Ubergizmo

