Twitter Launches Web Tool To Let Users Remove Followers From Their Profile

If you have a public Twitter profile, anyone with a Twitter account will be able to follow you and see your tweets. Sometimes, the people who follow you might be trolls or spam bots that somehow got around Twitter’s detection. So how do you solve this?

Previously, you would have to either make your Twitter profile private or remove them by blocking. However, blocking a person can sometimes have negative consequences like that person creating a new account to harass you or have their own followers comment on your posts in a toxic way. The good news is that this will change soon.

Twitter has announced that they are launching a web tool that will let users remove followers from their profiles without having to block them. The company started testing this last month, but it looks like they are rolling it out to all users now.

However, if that user were to look up your profile and see they aren’t following you anymore, they can easily follow you back unless you decided to make your account private. Although Twitter says it won’t notify users who have been removed from a follower’s list, but if someone was determined, it probably won’t take long for them to figure it out. So it is not perfect.

