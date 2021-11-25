Twitter Is Working To Fix iOS 15 Bug

If you’re a hardcore Twitter user on the iPhone, and you’ve noticed that the app keeps signing you out even though it’s not supposed to, you’re not alone. This is something that many users have had issues with, with the Twitter app installed on iOS 15 devices, where they are being logged out even though they didn’t do anything. It can be very annoying.

Don’t worry. You have not been hacked. According to a tweet by the Twitter Support account, it seems that it is a bug that is causing users on iOS 15 devices to be logged out. The company has said that they are aware of the issue and are working on a fix but stopped short of mentioning when it would be released. So we will have to wait.

iOS 15 users can continue to use the app, but if you find yourself logged out whenever you relaunch it, there’s nothing you can do about it if you are using the official app. You can always try using third-party Twitter apps if you want a better experience, at least until Twitter can fix this problem.

If you insist on using the official app, it looks like you have no choice but to be patient for now.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals