Twitter is testing TikTok-type reaction videos

Twitter is experimenting with a new video format. The company is testing a new “Tweet Take” feature which allows users to share reaction videos along with a Quote Tweet.

During the test, Twitter users can send a “Quote Tweet with reaction” instead of the usual retweet or Quote Tweet. These “Tweet Takes” can be either a photo or a video, and the original tweet will be embedded as a card over top.

It is similar to a feature in Twitter’s Fleets which did not last long. That allowed users to share tweets with their own commentary in a full-screen format. Fleets never really gained traction and the company canceled the feature within a month after launch.

Unlike Fleets, these reaction videos will show up in the main timeline like any other tweet, however the videos will look noticeably different than the typical retweet. (Users can record a reaction in full-screen, but it’s not clear what format they appear in the timeline.)

This is similar to TikTok-style reaction videos, which typically feature a comment or another users’ clip as the source.

We don’t know just how big the initial experiment is. It should be noted that Twitter often previews new ideas and features in early stages, but not all make it past the testing phase. We will have to wait and see.

Source Engadget

