Twitter Is Testing Downvotes

Unlike sites like Reddit, Twitter does not allow users to dislike posts or comments. If you don’t like a post or comment, you can do nothing, but if you like it, you can heart it. That’s about it. Now it looks like Twitter is working on a way for users to downvote or dislike a comment. There is a catch though.

Twitter says that these downvotes don’t do anything to the actual post or comment. They won’t get hidden like on reddit. Twitter’s approach is more about the company learning about what you like and what you don’t.

The downvotes will be invisible to both the poster and public. Only you and Twitter can see it. Also, the amount of downvotes won’t change the order of replies, unlike Reddit or YouTube or Facebook where more popular upvoted comments go to the top of the page.

It seems like Twitter is trying to use this feature to learn about what might give users a reason to dislike a post or comment. Down the road, it could be used to further tweak the algorithm, but that is just speculation. What do you think about downvoting on Twitter? Is it a good thing?

Source Ubergizmo

