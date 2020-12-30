Twitter hit with lawsuit from NY Post Source

John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the computer repair shop at the heart of that New York Post story on Hunter Biden’s emails, has filed a $500 million defamation lawsuit against Twitter. Isaac owned the Mac Shop, which the NY Post cited as the source for the laptop story. Twitter blocked the article’s URL, citing its existing policy around hacked materials. In his lawsuit, Isaac said that in doing this, Twitter labeled him a “hacker,” and he began getting negative reviews for his business as well as threats to his person and property online. He said he was ultimately forced to close his shop due to this. Essentially Twitter ruined him.

Isaac stated in his complaint that he is not a hacker and explained that he was asked to recover information from a damaged Mac computer “allegedly owned by Mr. Hunter Biden” on April 12th, 2019. After the recovery was done, he tried to charge the computer owner for the amount he was owed. No one paid for the repair or came back for the computer.

Isaac says that between late July 2019 and October 14th, 2020, he interacted with the FBI and Robert Costello several times. Costello is an attorney for Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. The NY Post published the article after receiving information from Giuliani, according to the lawsuit. Isaac also said that he didn’t know the publication had information from the computer’s hard drive.

After blocking the URL to the Post’s story, Twitter then altered its hacked materials policy, changing the rules on the fly. The website decided not to remove hacked content anymore unless shared directly by hackers and to label tweets to provide context instead of blocking URLs. Facebook also reduced its distribution until it had been reviewed by the social network’s fact-checking partners.

Isaac is suing Twitter for $500 million in punitive damages and also wants the court to require Twitter to “make a public retraction of all false statements.”

