Twitter For iOS Launches New Search Button In User Profiles

With Twitter you tweet and retweet, so the timeline of your profile can be a bit messy and hard to navigate sometimes, especially if you are a big tweeter and post multiple times during the day. It’s understandable.

If you’re trying to search for a specific tweet by a specific user, according to a report from XDA Developers, it looks like Twitter has started to roll out a new search feature for user profiles. In the app, users should be able to see a search button on a user’s profile page (including your own to be clear).

This will let you search for tweets that are specific to you, instead of having to search the entirety of Twitter to find what you are looking for. If you don’t see this feature yet, don’t worry, it could be rolled out in stages. Reports are that some users don’t have it yet, while others do.

This isn’t actually a new feature. Twitter has in the past allowed users to search for tweets specific to users, but they had to use the “From:Username Term” shortcut. So not everyone would have known about it, but this update will make it easier for all of us.

Source Ubergizmo

