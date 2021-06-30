Twitter fixes bug that disabled latest tweets timeline

Yesterday, a bug led some people to believe Twitter had removed the toggle to switch between an algorithmic and chronological feed while using its web client. So Twitter being Twitter, throughout the day, people took to the service to tweet their frustrations when they found out that the star icon, which allows you to switch between the two feeds, was missing from their interface.

It looks like the bug has only affected some people, but that didn’t stop some news outlets from reporting, based on an old support document, that Twitter was removing the latest tweets view from its website completely. Twitter’s Kayvon Beykpour and the official support account finally addressed the situation, saying that it was a software issue the company has now fixed.

The interesting takeaway here is the fact that so many were upset. It shows just how much people want to see tweets in the order they were sent out. In fact, many depend on the platform’s chronological timeline to follow breaking events and news. Twitter realized this back in 2018 when it started testing a way for people to switch between the two feeds. And now we can see just how much people rely on it these days.

Source Engadget

