Twitter considers tweets to trusted friends only

Twitter is thinking about new ways to share tweets with specific people. The company showed off two concepts for new features that would let users target tweets toward specific audiences without having to switch accounts or change their privacy settings.

The first would enable people to tweet to “trusted friends” so some tweets would only be visible to these people. According to an image shared by Twitter designer Andrew Courter, it would allow users to switch the audience much like the way you can choose who is able to reply to you.

Another feature would let people take on different personas or “facets” from the same account. As an example, a user could have a professional identity, where they tweet about work, and a personal one that’s meant for friends and family. Users would have the option of making any one persona public or private, and new followers would be able to choose which “facet” they want to see tweets from as well.

These features are still just ideas on the drawing board, but the company is looking for feedback on the designs. If nothing else, it sheds some light on what Twitter is thinking. We may see them and we may not.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals