Twitter Brings Back Review Before You Tweet Feature

Sometimes we say things in the heat of the moment that we regret later. Thankfully in the digital age, we have the option of being able to take our time to compose replies before sending them, but in case that still fails, Twitter will help you out from tweeting something you might regret.

The company has announced that they are bringing back the “Review before you tweet” feature. This feature was originally announced back in May 2020. The company had tested it out for a while then paused it, but now it looks like they are bringing it back.

The feature will attempt to analyze your comments and if it detects something that sounds antagonistic or aggressive, it will prompt you to review it. Twitter won’t actually block you from posting it, but asking users to think twice about tweeting could help you and make you think about it before going ahead.

Of course, the consequences of your tweet are still yours. If it violates Twitter’s TOS you could find yourself banned, or if your tweet breaks any laws you could also find yourself in legal trouble. But like I said, this gives you a chance to think about it before posting.

Source Ubergizmo

