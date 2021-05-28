Twitter Blue Subscription Will Cost $3 A Month

A few weeks back, it was reported that Twitter could be working on a subscription service called Twitter Blue and that it could be priced at $3 a month. It looks like those rumors are true and might have even been confirmed by Twitter themselves, according to researcher Jane Manchun Wong.

According to Wong’s tweet, Twitter might have publicly confirmed the existence of the subscription program called “Twitter Blue” by including the in-app purchase on the iOS App Store where it will be priced at $3 a month. That is very affordable. Wong says that some of the features users can look forward to include color themes and different app icons to choose from.

This is in addition to previously reported features like the ability to undo a tweet, a bookmarks collection folder, a folder to save your favorite tweets, and more. Twitter has been working on alternate ways of monetizing its platform beyond ads, and this seems like a good way.

There was previously talk about a tipping feature that would let users tip people they follow, and another one that would allow users to create a paywall for their tweets that only paid subscribers could see. We should learn more soon.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals