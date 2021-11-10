Twitter Blue Is Available In The US

Earlier in the year, Twitter announced its new subscription service called Twitter Blue. The service was first launched in Australia and Canada, but if you liked what the feature had to offer but you lived in neither of those two countries, it looks like Twitter Blue is now available in the US and New Zealand, which brings the total number of supported countries to four in all.

It is priced at $2.99 a month, and according to Twitter, “In continuing our commitment to strengthen and support publishers and a free press, a portion of the revenue from Twitter Blue subscription fees goes directly to publishers within our network. Our goal is to help each publishing partner make 50% more per person than they would’ve made from serving ads to that person.”

Twitter Blue is a subscription service from Twitter that offers users extra perks and features not available to free users. Like the removal of ads, the ability to customize their navigation bar for a more personalized experience, and also the ability to undo tweets if you need to.

This gives users a small window in which after a tweet has been published that they can recall it without it being seen by other users. Whereas with the regular deletion of tweets, some people might have already seen it and even screenshotted it before it is taken down.

Source Ubergizmo

