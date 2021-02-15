Twitter bans Project Veritas

Twitter has banned activist group Project Veritas for “repeated violations” of the social network’s policy against sharing private information. The organization reportedly broke the rules of the policy with videos of a Project Veritas worker questioning Facebook executive Guy Rosen outside his home.

Project Veritas’ founder, James O’Keefe, was also temporarily blocked from posting until he deleted some “violating” tweets.

The group says that the videos didn’t share private info, and that it wouldn’t pull the coverage. It would be “unconscionable” to remove content if it didn’t violate privacy, O’Keefe told the Times. He said Veritas was appealing Twitter’s ruling.

Veritas has run into trouble numerous times in the past of course. The organization seeks to expose corruption in the media and left-wing organizations, but it has been accused of spreading disinformation and of trying to bait targets into committing crimes or sharing falsehoods. O’Keefe in particular has been convicted of and sued for some of the tactics in the past.

Whether or not Twitter’s interpretation is accurate, this only fans the flames as Twitter has a history of censoring and removing conservative voices. To many, it looks like the company has a very one-sided approach. Which leads users to find other platforms.

Source Engadget

