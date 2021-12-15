Twitter automatically generates captions for videos

Twitter has begun rolling out automatic captions for videos for those who have wanted this feature. This new feature is available on Android, iOS, and the web client. On mobile, captions will appear automatically when you start watching a muted video. If you want to, you can configure them to stay on even after you increase the volume on your device by using the accessibility settings on your phone.

One thing you need to know is that only videos uploaded from today onward will include automatically generated captions. Another thing to keep in mind is that there’s also no way to report inaccurate captions at the moment. However, a Twitter spokesperson said that it’s “always looking at ways to improve our accessibility features.” So we can guess that this will be added at some point in the future based on that statement.

The introduction of automatic video captions is a big step forward for Twitter. As recently as last year, accessibility advocates were criticizing the company for introducing a feature like audio tweets without supporting them with accessibility tools. In the aftermath of that incident, the company established two accessibility teams. This is one of the results of this growth.

Source Engadget

