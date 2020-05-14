Twitter Allows Employees To Work From Home Indefinitely

Working from home is not new, but it has been gaining traction in the past few years as companies start to realize that maybe being in an office is no longer necessary. Now with the coronavirus pandemic and with the majority of people being forced to work remotely, more are working from home than before.

Twitter seems to like the idea and according to an email sent out to Twitter employees by the company’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, it looks like the company has told its employees that they’ll now be able to choose to work from home remotely indefinitely. Except for certain job roles that will require a physical presence, Twitter has told its employees that some of them may never need to come into the office as long as they are still able to do their jobs.

Twitter confirmed the authenticity of the email. In the message, a spokesperson was quoted as saying, “We’ve been very thoughtful in how we’ve approached this from the time we were one of the first companies to move to a work-from-home model. We’ll continue to be, and we’ll continue to put the safety of our people and communities first.”

The email from Dorsey also revealed that there is a good chance that Twitter may not open its offices before September and that business travel will be canceled until then.

Source Ubergizmo

