Twitch Watch Parties now available on iOS and Android

After last year’s expansion outside the US, Twitch users who want to can now finally access the platform’s “Watch Parties” feature on both Android and iOS devices. What are Watch Parties? Watch Parties let Twitch users stream content from Amazon Prime Video much like they would stream a video game. Viewers can follow along with the show or movie as it unfolds and take part in chat too. A party.

Before this, Watch Parties were only available through Twitch’s web client. So how do they stop people from watching Prime Video content for free? Well, both the person streaming the video and watching it both need an active Prime Video subscription to take part. Fairly straightforward. Aside from that, regional restrictions also apply, so a users can’t stream a TV show or movie that’s not available in their local Prime Video library. But even with those restrictions, there aren’t a lot of features out there that match what Twitch has to offer with Watch Parties. After all, this is one of the benefits of being owned by Amazon.

So we can finally enjoy this Watch Parties feature on iOS and Android and take advantage of all it has to offer.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals