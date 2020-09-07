Twitch to shut down its live karaoke game

Twitch Sings will go silent after 2020. Twitch has announced that it’s shutting down the live karaoke game on January 1st, 2021, which is less than two years after it was officially launched. Twitch says that it decided to close the platform to “invest in broader tools and services that will help support and grow the entire music community on Twitch.”

Streamers can use Twitch Sings by choosing one of the game’s songs, or letting their fans choose what they should sing or by asking friends or fans to join them for duets. Surprisingly, the Twitch Sings channel only has 161,000 followers, even though the Music category has 3.6 million. So it wasn’t the hit they hoped for perhaps.

Before Twitch officially shutters the game, it’s giving fans something extra. It has released its entire backlog of songs so that streamers have 400 new songs to choose from. The company will start removing Sings videos and clips on December 1st, but the game itself will only stop working on January 1st. After that, all remaining on-demand videos, including past broadcasts, clips and highlights, will be gone. This is not good news if you were a huge fan of this game, but it just didn’t work out.

Source Engadget

