Twitch To Let Streamers Buy Affiliate Statuses

On Twitch, you have many kinds of streamers. Some just stream for fun, and then there are also those who stream for a living, or at least to supplement their income from the money they earn through Twitch. The entry-level tier is the Affiliate status that streamers would have to earn.

Now, it seems that Twitch has announced a partnership with Monstercat which would allow streamers to “buy” an Affiliate status. This is in the form of purchasing a subscription to Monstercat Gold for $5 a month, and this grants them Affiliate status and unlocks a library of songs that they can use during their streams.

Of course, this upsets many streamers who had to work hard for their Affiliate status. To earn an Affiliate status, you have to have at least 50 followers, 500 minutes of broadcast time, an average of 3 or more concurrent viewers, and stream on 7 different days. This is hard work, but for $5 a month, you can skip all of that.

We don’t know if this could hurt Twitch in the long run as streamers might feel slighted and move to a different platform. Only time will tell if this strategy works in their favor or not.

Source Ubergizmo

