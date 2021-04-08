Twitch to ban users for offline misconduct

Twitch is getting serious and will start taking disciplinary actions against people for offenses that take place offline or on other platforms soon. The company said that it may ban people for off-service misconduct under its expanded harassment and hateful conduct policy.

The service will still punish misconduct that takes place on and off of Twitch, like if a user is harassing a streamer on its platform and on Twitter for instance. However, the updated policy adds a new category to take care of misconduct that doesn’t happen on the Twitch platform. A tweet from the company reads, “In January, we began enforcing our updated Hateful Conduct and Harassment policy so we could better protect every person on Twitch. Today, we want to share our plans for how we’ll handle incidents that happen off Twitch.”

The comapny said that it will respond to “serious offenses that pose a substantial safety risk to the Twitch community, even if these actions occur entirely off Twitch,” with a focus “on behaviors that have the greatest potential to harm our community.” Like acts of deadly violence and violent extremism, terrorist activity, explicit or credible threats of mass violence, sexual exploitation of minors, and sexual assault and abuse. Also threats against an in-person Twitch event or the company and its staff.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals