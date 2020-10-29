Twitch Suspends Guitarist’s Channel For Playing His Own Music

With the massive number of videos that are uploaded and streamed, we can’t expect that platforms like Twitch or YouTube will have human moderators to moderate every single piece of content. This usually means that these platforms use automated systems to look find content that might violate their terms of service.

These automated systems are prone to many mistakes though, as is the case with DragonForce’s guitarist Herman Li, whose Twitch channel was suspended for playing his own music. So now playing songs that you legally own or have the rights to could end up in Twitch’s crosshairs and they could suspend you.

What’s extra interesting about this is that DragonForce had previously announced that they were more than happy to allow streamers to play songs from some of their albums and not worry about DMCA claims, so the irony is obvious. This makes Twitch and other platforms look very bad. They have come under heavy criticism for their heavy-handedness when it comes to removing content.

In some cases, when a video is removed, Twitch does not mention which video clips in question actually received DMCA takedown notifications, which means that some creators have no idea what the problem was. They could potentially lose years of content. Li will be moving his streams to YouTube now.

Source Ubergizmo

