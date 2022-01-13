Twitch streamers can now give out free emotes

Starting now, most Twitch partners and affiliates will be able to give out emotes to community members who follow them. They can set up to five emotes that followers can use for free. They just have to upload new ones, move them over from subscriber-only tiers or pick from a selection of default emotes created by Twitch. The platform started testing follower emotes way back in last June, and now they are more broadly available.

However, you should note that to offer follower emotes, a streamer will need to be eligible for instant emote uploads. That feature lets streamers add emotes that their communities can access immediately without manual review by Twitch staff. Creators’ accounts do need to be in good standing to be eligible (no suspensions within the previous 60 days).

If they lose instant upload eligibility, streamers can still rearrange and delete existing emotes but they won’t be able to add new ones or reassign emotes from other tiers.

Until now, channel-specific emotes have mostly only been available to subscribers, though some streamers allow viewers to use Channel Points to unlock certain emotes. Follower emotes should give streamers a new way to make viewers feel as though they’re part of a community.

Twitch also said affiliates should get access to subscriber-only animated emotes this month. Not that partners can already use animated emotes.

Source Engadget

