Twitch May Assign Streamers A Score For Ad Sales

If you’re an advertiser wanting to advertise a product through a social media influencer, you’re probably interested in metrics. You want to know what the average views the person gets per post are, what the engagement rates are like, and more. Different advertisers might use different measurements, but Twitch seems to be thinking about standardizing it.

Researcher Daylam Tayari thinks they have discovered an internal API used by Twitch that makes reference to what the company is calling the Brand Safety Score. It looks like streamers could be given a score based on various factors like their age, if they have been suspended, Twitch partnership status, and more.

Apparently this will be used to help advertisers find streamers that they want to work with. A Twitch spokesperson said, “We are exploring ways to improve the experience on Twitch for viewers and creators, including efforts to better match the appropriate ads to the right communities. User privacy is critical on Twitch, and, as we refine this process, we will not pursue plans that compromise that priority. Nothing has launched yet, no personal information was shared, and we will keep our community informed of any updates along the way.”

This is similar to what other platforms have used, like YouTube, Twitter, and more.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals