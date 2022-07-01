Twitch makes it easier to bring guests onto streams

Twitch has announced a new feature for creators who want to include other streamers and even viewers on their broadcasts. Now up to five guests can join a stream through Guest Star, which works on desktop and mobile. If a viewer wants to ask a question, they can raise a virtual hand and the creator or a moderator can then invite them on.

Guest Star supports live video as well as audio. It should be easy for both newcomers and experienced streamers to use and it works with software they already use like OBS and Twitch Studio. You also won’t need to use a third-party app to host a broadcast with other participants.

Before now, bringing guests on to a broadcast required a workaround if creators don’t want to just stream a Zoom, Skype or Discord call. If you want to use custom layouts, overlays and branding, you can include remote video feeds from Skype or a web app.

Streamers and moderators alike can of course quickly remove guests at any time. Guests will need a Twitch account, so they can be reported for violating the platform’s rules. There are even some features to help weed out bad behavior before they become a guest. Like the ability to look at the age of an account, if it’s in good standing and if the user has verified it with a phone number.

To start, Guest Star will only be available to a small number of streamers who already create talk content so that Twitch can get some feedback before a larger rollout.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Twitch

