Twitch is now allowing recurring subscriptions on iOS

If you use Twitch you know that since 2019, Twitch has offered Sub Tokens as a way for iOS users to support their favorite streamers. These offer the same benefits of subscribing on desktop, like access to ad-free viewing and sub-only chat, but they’re a one-time purchase you can redeem when you want. But now, Twitch is getting rid of that mechanism in favor of a more straightforward way of doing things.

When you update to the latest version of the Twitch iOS app, you’ll now see the option to purchase recurring subscriptions. The company says that this change is based on user feedback. “We learned from the community that non-renewing Sub Tokens on iOS can prevent them from consistently enjoying subscriber benefits and supporting their favorite creators,” the company said via a blog post. Now you don’t have to worry about losing access to your subscriber benefits or missing a sub streak. So it should make life easier for users.

Twitch will continue to sell the tokens until December 1st. After that you can continue to redeem until January 10th, 2022. After that date, any remaining Sub Tokens you have left on your account will be refunded by Apple. So no worries about losing any.

Source Engadget

