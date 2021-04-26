Twitch Introduces Threaded Replies To Chat

The chat can get crazy on a popular Twitch streamer’s streams. Users are talking with the steamer and each other in real-time, so messages can fly by fast. So your questions and replies could get lost in the crowd.

This is a problem for many Twitch users. The good news is that Twitch has announced that they are introducing threaded replies. This means that when you reply to a chat, it will be nestled in its own thread so that it doesn’t get lost and you or other people can reply to it easily.

What’s interesting is that the comments on Twitch’s Twitter announcement don’t seem to be very positive. Most users think that Twitch chat is almost impossible to keep up with and the addition of threaded replies will probably not solve the problem. I guess we will find out if it is helpful or not soon enough. It should help some users with keeping up with the chat.

Twitch has also added an assortment of keyboard shortcuts that users can use to use the chat replies feature on its website, so if you’re interested in checking out the feature, you can head on over to Twitch’s support page for the details.

Source Ubergizmo

