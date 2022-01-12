Tumblr adds sensitive content filter to iOS app

Tumblr is adding a Sensitive Content toggle to its iOS app. The setting is enabled by default, and it keeps posts with sensitive tags out of your recommendations, also blocks search results with sensitive tags, and hides blogs “that are explicit in nature.”

Disabling the toggle will let you search for tags that might include posts that are sensitive and see recommendations that might include sensitive content. Switching off the setting will also allow you to tap through an overlay on blogs that have been marked explicit. But keep in mind that you still won’t be able to view posts flagged as explicit.

We don’t know how Tumblr defines “explicit” of course, which is always the problem. Tumblr banned porn as well as realistic depictions of human genitals in December 2018 after Apple temporarily removed the app from the App Store. So this move is all about staying good with Apple.

Tumblr says the sensitive content setting only applies to the latest version of the iOS app. For now, users will need to go to their settings on the Tumblr website to disable the toggle. Then you’ll be able to access sensitive content in the iOS app after you quit and relaunch.

Source Engadget

