DeskLab 4K touchscreen portable monitor from $399

Desklab as a new ultralight weight portable 4K touchscreen monitor which is now available to preorder with prices starting from $399 offering a considerable saving of the $700 recommended retail price. Weighing just 595 g and offering a 20 ms response time the touchscreen monitor is equipped with a mini HDMI port, USB C and micro USB and offers a contrast ratio of 1200:1.

“Desklab is an entire suite of office and entertainment features packed into the lightest portable touchscreen monitor ever. It’s your 4K screen, it’s your dongles, it’s your charger, it’s your speakers, and it’s fully customizable to be whatever else you need. Get rid of all the clutter in your briefcase or backpack. Desklab is all you need. Desklab’s ultra-responsive touchscreen is perfect for design, music, management, chatting, and so much more.”

Features of the Desklab 4K touchscreen monitor include :

– Brilliant 4K or 1080p resolution

– Touchscreen

– 1.3 lbs (less than half the weight of a MacBook Air)

– USB-C, USB, HDMI, and 3.5mm ports

– Charges your devices

– Built-in Hi-Fi speakers

– Ultra-Portable

Source : Desklab

