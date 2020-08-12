Toshiba Exits The Laptop Business

There are many laptop makers in the world today, but it looks like we can now remove Toshiba from that list. The company has announced that they are leaving the laptop business. The company has revealed that they have transferred all of their remaining stake in its personal computing business over to Sharp.

Toshiba’s exit shouldn’t come as a surprise if you have been following the company for a while. In 2018, the company had sold 80.1% of its personal computer business to Sharp, and now it looks like Sharp will own almost all of it while Toshiba will stop selling laptops entirely.

Sharp sells laptops under the Dynabook name, which isn’t exactly a mainstream brand. However, Toshiba’s laptops are also not the most popular compared to other laptop makers like Apple, Dell, or ASUS. The company’s decision to exit the laptop business isn’t really that much of a surprise if you have been paying attention to the market as I said.

However, the company has been in the computing business for over 30 years so they are a big part of the market. In fact, many have grown up using Toshiba’s computers and those users might be feeling a bit nostalgic about this news.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals