Topps debuts NFT baseball cards

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are quickly becoming popular for digital collecting, and that now includes something that many of us remember as a kid: baseball cards. Topps is launching its first NFT-based baseball card collection, 2021 Topps Series 1 Baseball NFT, on April 20th at 1PM Eastern. The cards are “digitally enhanced and creatively reimagined” from their physical versions, with things like themed animated backdrops and 3D team cubes. There are also one-of-one Platinum Anniversary Signature cards if you act quickly enough.

They will be available through the same WAX (Worldwide Asset Exchange) blockchain Topps used for its Garbage Pail Kids collection. This is interesting because it is the first time Topps baseball cards will reside on the blockchain.

This is the first set of MLB-licensed NFT cards. However, it’s not MLB’s first attempt at crypto collectibles. You might remember the Crypto Baseball cartoon bobbleheads. Sadly, those never took off the way they hoped. The league hopes its Topps alliance, and the trendiness of NFTs will lead to more demand on this one.

Series 1 doesn’t just represent a chance to get into the NFT market, it gets Topps and MLB into the digital collectibles world early to get a good foothold. And hopefully make a good profit too.

Source Engadget

