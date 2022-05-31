Top Gun: Maverick Is Tom Cruise’s Best Box Office Debut

After several delays, Tom Cruise is now back to the big screen for 2022 with Top Gun: Maverick. Directed by Tron: Legacy’s Joseph Kosinski, the sequel to the late Tony Scott’s original 1986 film brings back Cruise’s Navy airman Pete “Maverick” Mitchell as he’s conscripted to train the next generation of fighter pilots. Both critics and regular viwers alike, have really taken a shine to this movie. Some have even called it one of Cruise’s best roles in years.

And so, Maverick is doing incredibly well for its first weekend. Deadline reports that in North America, the film’s currently opened at $134 million, and is expected to take home $151 million overall by the end of the holiday weekend. Across the world, the film’s made $248 million, as of Sunday morning. Already, it’s breaking records as Cruise’s best box office debut in his 40-year career, blowing away the $65 million opening of the 2005 War of the Worlds remake. It also is the first film of his career to surpass $100 million domestically on opening weekend.

The other big release of the weekend is the Bob’s Burgers Movie, which has currently earned $12.6 million in North America, with the expectation that it’ll reach at least $15 million by the weekend’s end. Putting this film up against Cruise seems like a bad idea, but the Bob’s Burgers fanbase has kept the show alive for 13 seasons after all so we will see.

