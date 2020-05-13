Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 HD remaster coming in September

The original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and its sequel were popular games of the Y2K era. The games helped to see a huge spike in the popularity of skateboarding in the United States and there have been more than a dozen follow-up titles bearing Tony Hawk’s name since. So it makes sense that twenty years later, both games are coming back, updated for today’s modern platforms.

Vicarious Visions is developing Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, a single title that has remastered versions of the classic games. It will be arriving on September 4th, 2020, for PlayStation 4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One X and PC via the Epic Games Store. Fans will definitely want to revisit these classics.

You can look forward to modernized Create-A-Skater and Create-A-Park modes, HD graphics, and all of the levels, moves and pro skaters from the original games. These include Tony Hawk, Bucky Lasek, Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Andrew Reynolds, Elissa Steamer, Chad Muska, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Rune Glifberg, Kareem Campbell, Jamie Thomas and Bob Burnquist. There’s also local and online multiplayer, as well as new challenges, goals, and secrets. The only things missing are a few songs from the iconic soundtrack, which can’t be helped.

Source Engadget

