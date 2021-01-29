Tomb Raider Anime Series Coming To Netflix

Movies based on video games usually flop, but when adapted into different formats like TV shows and animated series, they have fared much better. Netflix’s The Witcher series and its Castlevania series have both done very well, and now it looks like the company is taking a chance on another video game franchise.

In a press release from Netflix, the company has announced that a Tomb Raider anime series is being developed by dj2 Entertainment. We don’t know much about the series right now, like when it is planned for release or who will be doing the voice acting for Lara Croft. We should know more soon.

The Tomb Raider video game franchise was rebooted not long ago and featured Camilla Luddington voicing the character in the game and also provided the motion capture. There was also a Tomb Raider movie reboot starring Alicia Vikander. The reboot was different from the original movies with Angelina Jolie and was closer in style to the rebooted video game. Maybe this next will be different still from those. It will surely be a hit if done right.

We’ll have to wait for an official date from Netflix, but it won’t release anytime soon.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals