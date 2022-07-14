TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Sells One Million Copies

Everyone’s favorite mutant turtles have a lot to celebrate. TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge has surpassed more than one million copies sold. Oh yeah. They are having a pizza party in the sewers right now with some good tunes playing.

In a press release, the CEO of Dotemu, Cyrille Imbert, said:

“TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is the game I dreamed of working on ever since I began watching the original cartoon and funneling coins into the TMNT arcade cabinets as a kid,” said Cyrille Imbert, CEO of Dotemu. “We are immensely grateful to Nickelodeon for the opportunity to honor an era of TMNT that profoundly impacted the lives of everyone at Dotemu, and to our friends at Tribute Games for expertly capturing the classic thrill of the Turtles’ battles with the Foot Clan in a new experience that feels completely fresh and exciting to play.”

Fans are loving this game. It is what TMNT fans have wanted for so long. A polished, fun throwback that plays excellently. Between the great game play and the nostalgia factor alone, this game hits it out of the park. It will be interesting to see what the final sales numbers are eventually, after more time has passed.

