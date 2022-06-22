Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Is Hitting Steam This Week

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the Borderlands spin-off from earlier this year, is a fun game and it is finally coming to Steam, publisher 2K Games and developer Gearbox Software announced today. You can play it on June 23.

There are two different editions that will be available to you. There’s the Standard and “Chaotic Great Edition.” The latter of which includes the game’s season pass and the Dragon Lord Pack Bonus Content. It also comes with the Butt Stallion cosmetic pack and the four Mirrors of Mystery DLCs. The editions are available for the price of $59.99 and $79.99 USD.

Also, the Molten Mirrors will be available across all platforms and is also being released on June 23. The last Mirrors of Mystery DLC should be released later this year for owners of the Season Pass or Chaotic Great Edition. We can expect a new playable class. “This shamanic elementalist channels spirits and summons storms to wear down foes with poison and elemental damage,” Gearbox said in a press release.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland is pretty popular with fans so I’m sure many of you will be getting in on the action on steam come June 23rd, which is just a day away. That’s no wait at all.

