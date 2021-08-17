Tinder to make ID verification available to all users

If you like the idea of ID verification, Tinder plans to make ID verification accessible to all its users. It is a feature currently only available in Japan.

For the moment, we have very few details about how this update, which is expected to roll out in “the coming quarters,” will work. We do know that Tinder said ID verification would “begin as voluntary” and that it would consult with experts to determine “what documents are most appropriate in each country,” and other details.

Tinder execs also made note that ID verification can be a “complex and nuanced” issue and that some users “might have compelling reasons that they can’t or don’t want to share their real-world identity with an online platform.” And so, the company is working with experts to ensure its approach is “equitable.” At least they are trying to be fair.

ID verification would be a big safety update for the dating app, which has added other features meant to reassure users’ about their potential matches’ identity. People want to make sure they are safe when online dating. The company also has an anti-catfishing feature, and Tinder’s parent company Match Group partnered with background check platform Garbo earlier in the year as well, so they are serious about safety.

Source Engadget

