Tinder Says They Will No Longer Charge Older Users A Higher Premium

Tinder, like other dating apps, has premium features that users can unlock by paying a monthly subscription. However, Tinder varies the cost of the subscription based on the user’s age, so users who are older are charged more to access the same features as someone who is younger. For some reason.

Well, Tinder has decided to reverse this. The company says that they say they will no longer charge older users more to use its premium features. “Last year we discontinued offering lower prices for younger members in the US, Australia, and more recently in the UK. We recently announced that we will be eliminating age based pricing for all of our members in all markets by the end of Q2 this year.”

The company defended the initial pricing decision by saying that when they first launched their subscription service, they wanted to make it cheaper and more accessible to younger users who might still be in school or early in their careers. The company also says that other factors like sexual orientation, gender, race, or religion were never a factor that influenced pricing.

Tinder has ditched this pricing plan for the US, Australia, and the UK, and is expected to apply it to the rest of the markets they operate in by the end of Q2 of this year.

Source and Image Credit Ubergizmo

