Tinder Introduces Phone Number Blocking Feature

If you’ve used Tinder, you might come across someone you know, whether it was a friend of a friend, a co-worker, a classmate, etc. Sometimes it can be a bit embarrassing because if you saw them, they would have seen you too most likely.

Well, Tinder has introduced a new feature to deal with exactly that awkwardness by using phone number blocking. Tinder will block people on your contact list from showing up when you swipe through the app and vice versa, meaning that you won’t show up when they are swiping either.

Tinder says, “Given the chance, 78% of those surveyed would prefer to not see, or be seen by, these connections on an app. With this in mind, Tinder is rolling out a new feature that allows members to block personal contacts in the app, empowering them to confidently Like their way to sparking new connections while avoiding the awkwardness of a familiar face they would rather not see.”

The feature should be rolling out to users right now, and you will be able to access it from the app’s settings area, so you may want to check it out if it sounds like something you might be interested in.

Source Ubergizmo

