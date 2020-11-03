TikTok’s November Ban Delayed

As you may know, TikTok is facing a ban on November 12th. However, now it looks like the ban might have been delayed. This is thanks to a lawsuit filed by several TikTok influencers on behalf of the company. They claim that the ban would harm their business which largely relies on TikTok, which is fair.

TikTok’s Interim Global Head Vanessa Pappas said, “We are deeply moved by the outpouring of support from our creators, who have worked to protect their rights to expression, their careers, and to help small businesses, particularly during the pandemic. We stand behind our community as they share their voices. And we are committed to continuing to provide a home for them to do so.”

TikTok was originally supposed to have its app removed from app stores, but a ruling from back in September stopped that from happening. The ruling at that time did not address the decision by the Commerce Department that would have banned any usage of TikTok beginning on November 12th. It is quite a case with ups and downs.

A Pennsylvania judge temporarily blocked this ban, but the Justice Department could appeal the ruling which could result in the ban going ahead anyway, but for now, TikTok just had a temporary reprieve.

Source Ubergizmo

